Tom Ince scored on his Town debut to clinch a 1-0 friendly win at League Two Accrington Stanley.

The £7.5m capture from Derby County, 25, netted on 56 minutes and almost doubled his tally near the end.

Town head coach David Wagner welcomed most of his new signings to the pre-season test at the Wham Stadium, which attracted 1,663 fans.

Goalkeeper Jonas Lossl, Danish defender Mathias Jorgensen, full-back Scott Malone, midfielder Danny Williams and striker Steve Mounie were all in the starting line-up for the first half.

The second-half team included Laurent Depoitre, signed from Montpellier, and Ince from SkyBet Championship Derby.

The only players missing from the equation were Collin Quaner, who has had an operation to correct an ankle injury, Michael Hefele, who is shaking off an Achilles tendon strain, and Australian international midfielder Aaron Mooy, who is still on leave after playing in the Confederations Cup.

Long-term injuries, of course, are Tommy Smith (foot) and Jon Gorenc Stankovic (knee).

The best chance of the first 15 minutes fell to Mounie, who managed to outpace the defence but then shot wide with the goal at his mercy.

Joe Lolley shot straight at the keeper, Jack Payne had an effort deflected over and Elias Kachunga had a shot saved.

Williams – who earlier had treatment following a clash with Conneely – sliced a shot wide, while Lossl saved smartly from Kee at the other end.

At the end of a goalless first half, left-back Malone, Williams in midfield and Jorgensen in central defence were the players asking questions of those in direct opposition for a start in the Premier League.

Malone looked particularly efficient on the left side, both in defence and pressing, Williams – who could push Mooy – looked in control from deep in midfield and Jorgensen looked particularly unflustered.

Town’s second-half performance perked up when striker Nahki Wells got into a good position and curled a right-foot shot just wide.

And, soon after, with 56 minutes on the clock, Town went into the lead when new signing Ince managed to force the ball home at the second time of asking from close range.

Three minutes later, Accrington could have been level but for a goal-saving challenge by Mark Hudson on Clark after Joel Coleman parried a drive.

Second-half keeper Coleman was equal to three good Accrington chances, while Wells shot into the side netting with the best chance at the opposite end.

For the last 15 minutes, Hudson made way for Kasey Palmer, who made a return to Town colours in an interesting re-jigged formation.

Town went close to doubling their lead when Ince fired in a free-kick, but it was very tidily dealt with by home keeper Aaron Chapman.

Chapman also proved equal to a late effort from Wells, while Rajiv van La Parra might have done better after cutting into the box.

All in all, a satisfactory first work-out for Wagner’s new squad.

Huddersfield Town First-Half (4-2-3-1): Lossl; Malone, Schindler, Jorgensen, Scannell; Billing, Williams; Lolley, Payne, Kachunga; Mounie.

Huddersfield Town Second-Half (4-2-3-1): Coleman; Lowe, Hudson, Whitehead, Cranie; Hogg, Bunn; van La Parra, Wells, Ince; Depoitre.

Subs: Ryan Schofield, Kasey Palmer.