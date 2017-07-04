Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have completed the signing of Tom Ince from SkyBet Championship side Derby County for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old attacker has put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the option of a further season in the summer of 2020.

As reported earlier this morning by the Examiner, Town had agreed a fee with the Rams with the deal concluding week's of negotiations after an initial bid of £7m was reportedly rejected by Derby earlier this summer.

A positive winger with a sharp eye for goal who can also play through the middle, Ince has scored 75 goals in 260 career appearances.

A product of Liverpool FC's Academy, Ince spent nearly two-and-a-half seasons at Blackpool where he made over 100 appearances for the club - winning the 2013 Football League Young Player of the Year award and named in the 2012-13 PFA Team of the Year.

After a short stint at Hull City via a loan at Crystal Palace, the son of former England international Paul Ince moved to Derby County in 2015 where the player has either scored or assisted 55 goals in his 115 appearances for the side.

On today's deal, Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner said: “Everybody in England knows that Tom has high-quality; he has been one of the best players in the SkyBet Championship for many years now.

“He scores goals, creates them for others and is always a threat when he’s on the pitch, so I’m very happy to welcome him to the club today.

“To have played over 250 games at just 25 years old is not normal; it’s great experience for a player who still has lots of space to improve.

“I have spoken to Tom and he has a massive desire to come to Huddersfield Town and play in the Premier League.

“He has had a taste of the division for two short spells and he is desperate to show everyone that he belongs in the top division. I think he can be a big player for us.”