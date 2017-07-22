Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Club record signing Steve Mounie grabbed his third goal in four games to give Huddersfield Town victory in their latest pre-season friendly.

In a game of few chances, the Beninese forward latched onto goalkeeper Jonas Lossl's long ball upfield before perfectly lobbing Barnsley stopper Adam Davies in the 89 minutes of the Oakwell encounter.

After witnessing a similarly strong side dispatch La Liga outfit Girona 1-0 in a behind-closed-doors clash at PPG Canalside earlier in the afternoon, it was over to Barnsley for the second double-header of the day.

David Wagner's intention was to give as many of his first-team squad a full 90 minutes with just three weeks left before the club's inaugural Premier League campaign opens at Crystal Palace.

Town's line-up in South Yorkshire included 22-year-old Dimitri Cavaré – a right-back on trial from Ligue 1 side Rennes with Joe Lolley starting in the Number 10 slot,Tom Ince on the left and Collin Quaner on the right.

With Tommy Smith still out injured with a foot injury sustained in the Play-Off final win over Reading, Jonathan Hogg captained the side while Scott Malone (glute), Nahki Wells (ankle), Jon Gorenc Stanković (knee) and Michael Hefele (Achilles) were also still out injured.

Meanwhile, Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy was back in training but not available after his extended leave due to his exploits in the Confederations Cup earlier in the summer.

In an even open exchanges, the hosts continued to carry a threat down their right-hand side, particular through the impressive Andy Yiadom, with the Tykes delivering a number of good balls into the box Town were equal to.

The opening chance of the game in the 21st minute when a Barnsley set-piece saw Alex Mowatt find forward Stefan Payne in the box only to be superbly denied by Jonas Lossl.

Town arguably dominated possession in the opening 45 minutes but chances for either side were few and far between with the game opening up after the interval.

Lolley darted his way past three defenders early in the second-half only to be denied by a great recovery challenge by Tykes defender Angus MacDonald.

As the hour mark approached, Barnsley's goalkeeper Adam Davies was called into making two excellent saves in quick succession – denying Collin Quaner twice after good work from Lolley and Tom Ince respectively.

After substitute Sean Scannel hit the top of the bar in the 85 minute, the game looked destined for stalemate before Mounié struck late on to in front of the travelling away support.

With Huddersfield Town's Under 23s also winning 1-0 away to Curzon Ashton it was three games, three clean sheets and three wins for the club – a good day all round.

Huddersfield Town team (4-2-3-1): Lössl; Löwe, Schindler, Zanka, Cavaré; Billing (Scannell, 72’), Hogg; Ince, Lolley (O’Brien, 82’), Quaner; Mounié

Unused Subs: Ryan Schofield, Danny Kane, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Jordan Williams