A shocking Huddersfield Town performance at Ashton Gate dented any aspirations the side may have held of an automatic promotion push.

In a first-half marred by a shocking injury to midfielder Jonathan Hogg, a lacklustre Town were undone by goals from Lee Tomlin and Tammy Abraham to leave the side reeling.

But any thoughts of a second-half reaction were not forthcoming as Aden Flint superbly flicked in City's third and David Cotterill rounded off the scoring from the penalty spot after Joe Bryan was fouled in the area.

Head Coach Wagner made three changes to the starting 11 ahead of the game with midfielders Aaron Mooy and Izzy Brown replacing Philip Billing and Jack Payne respectively.

The final switch was in defence with Michael Hefele ruled out due to illness, meaning Mark Hudson started in central defence alongside Christopher Schindler.

Those of a nervous pre-match disposition may not have enjoyed discovering the last time the pair lined up in the league as a defensive unit was in the 5-0 thrashing away to Fulham in October – a game also coincidentally officiated by tonight's referee David Coote.

A bad omen or a chance of redemption? Before Huddersfield Town could even begin to contemplate the answer to that question, they were dealt a major blow in the 8th minute.

After an energetic start for both sides, play was suspended when Jonathan Hogg went down heavily after colliding with Hudson in an attempt to halt a Lee Tomlin attack.

The 28-year-old immediately waved to signal his distress before lying motionless for more than 13 minutes as he received treatment for what appeared to be a sickening neck injury.

When the midfielder was eventually able to be moved, he departed on a stretcher to a round of applause from all sides of the ground and replaced by Philip Billing.

Understandably the game reconvened in sombre fashion and with Town still reeling from the loss of their midfield general, found themselves a goal down minutes later.

Skipper Mark Hudson misjudged a long pass from Bristol City's backline with Tomlin racing onto the loose ball to round past Danny Ward and make it 1-0 to the hosts on the 29th minute.

Town looked shell-shocked and devoid of ideas – granted the Robins' pressurising intensity was a factor but the injury to Hogg had clearly played on the team's mind.

As an additional 14 minutes were played at the end of the first-half to factor that injury, Bristol City forward Tammy Abraham grabbed his 22nd goal of the season to double the home side's advantage, guiding in David Cotterill's low cross.

The second 45 minutes was symptomatic of the first with Town offering very little as a reaction to the two-goal deficit as Bristol City once again dominated proceedings.

And the rampant Robins were more than worthy of the scoreline when Aden Flint added a third with an instinctive back heel after a Gary O'Neil strike was deflected into the central defender's path.

With Town playing the game out with a whimper, David Cotterill compiled the misery for David Wagner's men, converting from the penalty spot after the lackadaisical Philip Billing fouled full-back Joe Bryan in the box.

The host were full value for the win against a poor Huddersfield Town side who were second best to everything throughout the night.

Granted, the early injury to Jonathan Hogg was a sickening blow which clearly spooked the visitors but even so, much more is expected from the team after the incredible season they have had.

David Wagner's men have raised the bar of expectation this campaign and this performance fell well short of these high levels.