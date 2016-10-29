Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town supporters suffered a Halloween horror show as Fulham went nap in West London.

There were 2,743 travelling fans in a 19,858 crowd at Craven Cottage, and while they were in great voice throughout, they had precious little to get excited about.

Town showed very little of the form which took them into the game in third place, and this was the heaviest defeat of David Wagner's tenure.

On-loan Derby County forward Chris Martin scored twice, one of his goals a penalty while Tomas Kalas, Lucas Piazon and Kevin McDonald got the other goals as Fulham, 14th beforehand, claimed a home league win for the first time since the opening game of the season.

First Half

3 mins: Stefan Johansen plays in Lucas Piazon, Town keeper Danny Ward saves.

8 mins: Town can't clear Johansen's free-kick and Chris Martin takes advantage to shoot home. 1-0.

19 mins: Johansen delivers another free-kick, Aaron Mooy clears.

26 mins: Town's Tommy Smith is just wide with a header from Kasey Palmer's corner.

27 mins: Piazon pops up in the area but is crowded out as he shapes to shoot.

32 mins: Ward holds a Piazon shot.

33 mins: Nahki Wells takes aim from distance, but it's straight at home keeper David Button.

35 mins: Chris Lowe fails to deal with a Scott Malone cross and Tomas Kalas shoots home. 2-0.

40 mins: Tom Cairney curls an effort wide from distance.

42 mins: Sone Aluko skips past Mark Hudson and crosses from the left for Piazon to head home. 3-0.

44 mins: Harry Bunn heads just wide from Elias Kachunga's cross.

Second Half

46 mins: Button saves from Palmer.

53 mins: Martin shoots over for Fulham.

61 mins: Cairney puts another curler narrowly wide.

63 mins: Martin shoots home from the penalty spot after Christopher Schindler fouls Aluko. 4-0.

66 mins: Kevin McDonald drills a shot home from Aluko's cross. 5-0.

70 mins: Button saves from Palmer.

74 mins: Aluko shoots just wide.

85 mins: Tim Ream heads onto the roof of the Town net.

89 mins: Button saves a Palmer header.

Teams

Fulham: Button, Fredericks, Sigurdsson, Kalas (Ream, 81), Malone, McDonald (Parker, 85), Cairney, Piazon, Johansen, Aluko (Ayite, 75), Martin.

Subs not used: Odoi, Smith, Sessegnon, Bettinelli.

Town: Ward, Smith (Cranie, 77). Hudson, Schindler, Lowe (Holmes-Dennis, 73), Whitehead (Payne, 60), Mooy, Kachunga, Palmer, Bunn, Wells.

Subs not used: Van La Parra, Hefele, Paurevic, Murphy.