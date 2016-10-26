Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner will need no reminding of the danger posed by Lucas Piazon when his Huddersfield Town side head to Fulham for their latest Championship game on Saturday.

The on-loan Chelsea forward has already scored twice for the Cottagers this term and last season, which he spent with Reading, the Brazilian whistled in a free-kick in the 5-2 FA Cup third-round replay win over Town.

But Wagner’s knowledge of Piazon, 22, goes back to the 201-4/15 season in Germany for while the Town boss was working for Borussia Dortmund, Piazon was on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Piazon played for his home-city club Sao Paulo before joining Chelsea for £5m in 2011 with the Brazil Under 23 international making three Chelsea appearances and also been loaned to Malaga and Vitesse Arnhem.

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic also has Chelsea defender Tomas Kalas on loan - the 23-year-old Czech Republic international currently working his way back after a hamstring injury.

Kalas, loaned to Middlesbrough last season, has made eight Championship appearances.