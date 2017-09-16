Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were forced to settle for a point against Leicester City at the John Smith's Stadium after seeing a second-half winner wrongly ruled out for offside.

After dominating the first-half with fully testing the visitors, Belgian forward Laurent Depoitre broke the deadlock in the opening minutes of the second 45 minutes.

Yet the euphoria was short-lived as Chris Lowe's clumsy challenge on Andy King saw Foxes forward Jamie Vardy equalise from the penalty spot just four minutes later.

Huddersfield Town thought they had the perfect response when they once again found the back of the net – Elias Kachunga getting the final touch on Mathias Jorgensen's effort.

However, it was ruled offside and the goal disallowed when television replays clearly indicated it should have stood for David Wagner's side.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Ahead of the game, there were three changes made to the side which disappointed away at West Ham United on Monday night with Rajiv van La Parra and Philip Billing dropping to the bench for Danny Williams and Abdelhamid Sabiri.

The final change saw Laurent Depoitre come in for the injured Steve Mounié, struggling with a heel injury while both Jonathan Hogg and Collin Quaner returned to the matchday squad as substitutes after recovering from their respective injuries.

However, Martin Cranie (hip flexor), Jon Gorenc Stanković (knee) and Kasey Palmer (hamstring) were all still absent through injury.

Wagner wanted and expected a reaction from his charges after the poor performance at the London Stadium and he got one immediately from kick-off as his side took the game to the visitors.

An early ball into the box from Tom Ince saw Depoitre's glancing header go straight into the hands of Leicester City keeper Kasper Schmeichel in the third minute as the John Smith’s Stadium roared their side forward.

Town continued to knock on the door, firing crosses into the box at every opportunity looking for the burly Belgian Depoitre and it took the Foxes until the 15th minute to have any real sight of goal – Kelechi Iheanacho closed out well by the Town defence.

Yet once again the frustration was Huddersfield Town’s inability to make it count when in the ascendancy - Leicester successfully weathering the storm before beginning to show their own forward threat as the first-half drew to a close.

If Town were disappointed at the lack of an end product in the opening 45 minutes, they quickly made amends after the interval with Depoitre opening the scoring within the first minute.

A great throughball from Sabiri played in the forward who rolled Harry Maguire magnificently before clinically firing past Schmeichel into the bottom corner.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

But it was short lived John Smith's pandemonium as Leicester quickly replied - arguably the over-excitement of taking the lead still coursing through Chris Lowe’s veins as he needlessly brought down Andy King in the box for a penalty.

Foxes forward Jamie Vardy was never going to miss from 12 yards, despite the best efforts of Jonas Lossl, making it all-square and once again all to play for.

There was a short lull in proceedings before Elias Kachunga thought he had restored Town's lead, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside when replays clearly showed it should have stood.

It quickly became an end-to-end affair with both sides having chances to win it – Riyad Mahrez's tantalisingly cross inches away from being converted by Jamie Vardy.

Minutes later Tom Ince saw his effort from 25 yards out go inches wide while substitute Collin Quaner should have done better after an excellent cross from Aaron Mooy.

In the end it was honours even but on the balance of play it will certainly be David Wagner's side who will feel most aggrieved.