Two controversial first-half decisions from referee Roger East meant Huddersfield Town lost to Newcastle United in front of a sell-out John Smith's Stadium crowd.

With second-place Brighton & Hove Albion losing earlier in the day, David Wagner's side had a real opportunity to pile on the pressure for the top two in the early evening SkyBet Championship kick-off.

But it wasn't to be with the defeat, a first in eight league encounters, leaving Town 11 points behind leaders Newcastle and six behind the Seagulls.

As expected there were wholesale changes by David Wagner from the side which lost 5-1 in the FA Cup Replay at Manchester City with only Philip Billing keeping his place from that side.

It's testament to the youngster's recent form he retained his place in front of Jonathan Hogg who has been so crucial to Town's success this season alongside the talismanic Aaron Mooy.

And it was Huddersfield Town, urged on by a boisterous home crowd, who started the brightest, looking to spread the play out wide at every opportunity for the marauding Tommy Smith and Rajiv van La Parra on their respective wings.

But the opening positivity was quickly dampened as Newcastle were awarded a penalty in the 9th minute after Nahki Wells was adjudged to have brought Matt Ritchie down in the box.

The Magpies winger promptly got to his feet to clinically dispatch the penalty to Danny Ward's right-hand side to leave the home faithful aggrieved and indignant.

And Town arguably had a case, the ball appearing to hit Jonjo Shelvey's arm in the build up before Ritchie latched onto it and proceeded to go down with the slightest, if any, of touches for the resultant spot-kick.

Character epitomises this Huddersfield Town side though and they quickly recovered on a rain-soaked pitch – pressing Newcastle back with their high octane game as Philip Billing went closest with a 30-yard piledriver which brought a good save from Toon goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

But there was further controversy in the 32nd minute as Daryl Murphy doubled the visitors’ lead after Shelvey found the forward with a simple ball over the top of the Town defence.

Murphy's first touch took the ball away from goal and as Ward came out to smother it there were suggestions the Newcastle frontman took it out of the goalkeeper's hands before prodding home.

Cue remonstrations from Huddersfield Town's players which saw Christopher Schindler booked for his over-zealous protestations as well as Danny Ward depart at half-time with a dead leg to be replaced by Joel Coleman following the collision with the Newcastle player.

Having gone 2-0 up after the opening 45 minutes, Newcastle United showed a more physical approach in the second-half, targeting Huddersfield Town's flair players with a number of robust challenges.

Ciaran Clark set the tone in the opening minute of the second period, bringing down Izzy Brown with Shelvey booked for a similar offence on the Chelsea man later in the half.

With a battle ensuing midfield general Hogg entered the fray in place of Billing as David Wagner's side slowly got to grips with Newcastle's aggressive approach.

And the home side were rewarded in the 71st minute when Elias Kachunga was brought down in the box by Shelvey for a penalty.

After van La Parra's penalty miss at the same end of the stadium recently against Reading, it was left to Mooy to convert – sending Newcastle keeper Darlow the wrong way to roll the ball into the bottom left corner.

Town were roared into life but as they went in search of a late goal, so synonymous with their season, they were undone by a Newcastle United third in stoppage time after substitute Dwight Gayle slotted past an on-rushing Coleman.