Huddersfield Town 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0: Gutsy performance sees Town stay top of the league

Rajiv van La Parra 's early goal against his former club earned Huddersfield Town a fourth win in five games and keep them top of the Football League Championship.
The winger, who joined in a £750,000 summer move from Molineux after a loan spell at Town last season, struck just six minutes in.
Wolves made a real game of it, and it took a couple of fine saves from on-loan Liverpool man Danny Ward to keep them out.
Another big John Smith's Stadium crowd, this time 19,972, witnessed a first defeat for Wolves in any game this season.
WATCH: Huddersfield Town's players arrive ahead of the clash at home to Wolves
First Half
6mins: Town get off to a flying start as Rajiv Van La Parra shoots home after Nahki Wells hits the left-hand post.
15mins: Wolves midfielder George Saville is wide from outside the area.
19mins: Saville puts an effort over after linking with full-back Matt Doherty.
26mins: Tommy Smith's low cross skids though a crowded area and the ball goes wide.
28mins: Aaron Mooy tees up Kasey Palmer for a bending shot which Wolves keeper Carl Ikeme holds.
28mins: Wolves forward Jed Wallace has a drive blocked by Chris Lowe.
31mins: Palmer links with Wells, but can't quite reach the latter's delivery into the danger zone.
35mins: Palmer is the provider as Wells turns and shoots only for Ikeme to save low down.
40mins: Wolves forward Joe Mason's deflected shot us held by keeper Danny Ward.
44mins: Mason has the ball in the Town net but he's offside and the goal is disallowed.
Second Half
48mins: Town old boy Conor Coady's shot is deflected wide.
50mins: Home skipper Mark Hudson heads over from a Mooy free-kick.
52mins: Ward spreads himself to save well from Doherty.
60mins: Wolves sub Joao Teixeira hits the outside of the right-hand post.
65mins: Van La Parra curls a shot wide.
68mins: Ward makes a great save, parrying striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson's close-range header.
70mins: Hudson makes a crucial tackle to thwart Mason after substitute Helder Costa's shot is blocked.
74mins: Elias Kachunga breaks, but his run is ended by a Jack Price foul.
82mins: Town substitute Harry Bunn flashes in a teasing low cross, but it come to nothing.
88mins: Wolves substitute Prince Oniangue volleys side.
Line Ups
Town: Ward, Smith, Lowe, Hudson, Schindler, Hogg, Mooy, Palmer (Payne, 57), Kachunga, Van La Parra (Scannell, 88), Wells (Bunn, 61).
Subs not used: Whitehead, Cranie, Hefele, Coleman.
Wolves: Ikeme, Coady, Batth, Iorfa, Doherty, Price, Edwards (Oniangue, 73), Saville (Costa, 61), Mason, Bodvarsson, Wallace (Teixeira, HT).
Subs not used: Henry, Borthwick-Jackson, Hause, Lonergan.
Referee: Stephen Martin (Staffordshire).