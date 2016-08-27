Huddersfield Town 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0: Gutsy performance sees Town stay top of the league

Huddersfield Town's Rajiv van La Parra celebrates his opening goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Rajiv van La Parra 's early goal against his former club earned Huddersfield Town a fourth win in five games and keep them top of the Football League Championship.

The winger, who joined in a £750,000 summer move from Molineux after a loan spell at Town last season, struck just six minutes in.

Wolves made a real game of it, and it took a couple of fine saves from on-loan Liverpool man Danny Ward to keep them out.

Another big John Smith's Stadium crowd, this time 19,972, witnessed a first defeat for Wolves in any game this season.

First Half

6mins: Town get off to a flying start as Rajiv Van La Parra shoots home after Nahki Wells hits the left-hand post.

15mins: Wolves midfielder George Saville is wide from outside the area.

19mins: Saville puts an effort over after linking with full-back Matt Doherty.

26mins: Tommy Smith's low cross skids though a crowded area and the ball goes wide.

28mins: Aaron Mooy tees up Kasey Palmer for a bending shot which Wolves keeper Carl Ikeme holds.

28mins: Wolves forward Jed Wallace has a drive blocked by Chris Lowe.

31mins: Palmer links with Wells, but can't quite reach the latter's delivery into the danger zone.

35mins: Palmer is the provider as Wells turns and shoots only for Ikeme to save low down.

40mins: Wolves forward Joe Mason's deflected shot us held by keeper Danny Ward.

44mins: Mason has the ball in the Town net but he's offside and the goal is disallowed.

Huddersfield Town's Rajiv van La Parra and Wolves' David Edwards in action during the Sky Bet Championship clash.

Second Half

48mins: Town old boy Conor Coady's shot is deflected wide.

50mins: Home skipper Mark Hudson heads over from a Mooy free-kick.

52mins: Ward spreads himself to save well from Doherty.

60mins: Wolves sub Joao Teixeira hits the outside of the right-hand post.

65mins: Van La Parra curls a shot wide.

68mins: Ward makes a great save, parrying striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson's close-range header.

70mins: Hudson makes a crucial tackle to thwart Mason after substitute Helder Costa's shot is blocked.

74mins: Elias Kachunga breaks, but his run is ended by a Jack Price foul.

82mins: Town substitute Harry Bunn flashes in a teasing low cross, but it come to nothing.

88mins: Wolves substitute Prince Oniangue volleys side.

Line Ups

Town: Ward, Smith, Lowe, Hudson, Schindler, Hogg, Mooy, Palmer (Payne, 57), Kachunga, Van La Parra (Scannell, 88), Wells (Bunn, 61).

Subs not used: Whitehead, Cranie, Hefele, Coleman.

Wolves: Ikeme, Coady, Batth, Iorfa, Doherty, Price, Edwards (Oniangue, 73), Saville (Costa, 61), Mason, Bodvarsson, Wallace (Teixeira, HT).

Subs not used: Henry, Borthwick-Jackson, Hause, Lonergan.

Referee: Stephen Martin (Staffordshire).