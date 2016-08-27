Login Register
Connect4: Links between Huddersfield Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers ahead of Championship clash

  • Updated
  • By

Ahead of today's encounter, the Examiner looks at some of the connections between the two clubs through the years

Club Connections between Huddersfield Town and Wolves ahead of the Championship clash.

It's a top-of-the-table clash at the John Smith's Stadium today as leaders Huddersfield Town entertain third-place Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Town head into the game unbeaten in four and buoyed by the last-gasp Jonathan Hogg winner against Barnsley last weekend to see them go two points clear at the summit of the Championship table.

Wolves have also started the season well under charismatic new manager Walter Zenga and boast a record of two wins and two draws, recording an impressive 3-1 away victory to local rivals Birmingham last weekend.

Both sides' high summer recruitment drive so far seems to have paid dividends – Town capturing their 13th signing with Tareiq Holmes-Dennis from Charlton Athletic on Wednesday as Wolves look to bring their spending spree to a total of ten with Moroccan midfielder Romain Saiss and Dutch striker Paul Gladon understood to be edging closer moves.

There has also been a number of connections between both clubs through the years as well, with the top 4 club links outlined below.

4 Links between Huddersfield Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers

Benik Afobe

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Benik Afobe celebrates scoring during a Capital One Cup, First Round tie in August 2015.

The Arsenal Academy Graduate initially joined Huddersfield Town on a month's loan in November 2010, later extended until the end of the season after a string of impressive displays.

After a number of further loan moves, the forward finally signed a permanent deal with Wolves in January 2015, spending a year at Molineux before leaving to sign for Premiership side AFC Bournemouth the following January.

Adam Hammill

Adam Hammill celebrates scoring for Huddersfield Town against Middlesbrough in March 2014.

Struggling for first-team action at Wolves, the winger initially joined Town on loan during the 2012/13 season before signing permanently for the club that summer.

However Hammill fell out of favour with then-Town boss Chris Powell the following season, moving on loan to Rotherham United in January 2015 before eventually being released by mutual consent in the September.

Conor Coady

Conor Coady in action for Huddersfield Town against AFC Bournemouth in August 2014.

Impressing on-loan at Sheffield United, the Liverpool FC youngster signed for Town in August 2014, scoring his first goal for the club against Wolves in a 3-1 win at Molineux on October 1.

After being crowned Huddersfield's 2014/15 Young Player of the Year, Coady moved to the West Midlands side in the summer of 2015 where he still plys his trade today.

Rajiv van La Parra

Rajiv Van La Parra in action with Jonathan Hogg for Huddersfield Town against Barnsley last weekend.

The Dutchman signed for Wolves as a free agent on a three-year contract from Heerenveen in the summer of 2014.

After a short-term loan at Championship rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in November 2015, La Parra joined Town in March, initially on loan with the deal becoming permanent this summer.

