Connect4: Links between Huddersfield Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers ahead of Championship clash

It's a top-of-the-table clash at the John Smith's Stadium today as leaders Huddersfield Town entertain third-place Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Town head into the game unbeaten in four and buoyed by the last-gasp Jonathan Hogg winner against Barnsley last weekend to see them go two points clear at the summit of the Championship table.

Wolves have also started the season well under charismatic new manager Walter Zenga and boast a record of two wins and two draws, recording an impressive 3-1 away victory to local rivals Birmingham last weekend.

Both sides' high summer recruitment drive so far seems to have paid dividends – Town capturing their 13th signing with Tareiq Holmes-Dennis from Charlton Athletic on Wednesday as Wolves look to bring their spending spree to a total of ten with Moroccan midfielder Romain Saiss and Dutch striker Paul Gladon understood to be edging closer moves.

There has also been a number of connections between both clubs through the years as well, with the top 4 club links outlined below.