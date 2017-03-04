The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town succumbed to a first SkyBet Championship defeat in eight encounters in a game marred by first-half controversy at a sell-out John Smith's Stadium.

David Wagner's side were effectively undone by two contentious first-half decisions from Wiltshire referee Roger East as Newcastle United extended their lead at the top of the table by five points and 11 points ahead of third-placed Town.

After a bright start from the home side, Matt Ritchie scored from the penalty spot in the 10th minute after Nahki Wells was adjudged to have fouled the winger in the box.

The Magpies doubled their advantage just after the half hour mark, Darryl Murphy prodding home as Town's players were left incensed at a perceived foul on goalkeeper Danny Ward in the build up.

Town rallied in the second-half with Aaron Mooy giving the home side a glimmer of hope from the spot in the 72nd minute only for Dwight Gayle to distinguish it late on as the home side chased an equaliser.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in The teams take to the pitch ahead of Town v Newcastle clash Share this video Watch Next

Here's how the game unfolded....

Run of the Ball

First Half

8 Minutes: Diame breaks away down the middle of the pitch and feeds Ritchie on his left.

Ward tips the driven effort over the bar.

9 Minutes: Ritchie goes down in the box and the ref points to the spot.

10 Minutes: Ritchie converts the spot kick.

23 Minutes: Billing smashes one towards goal, but it’’s palmed out for a corner by Darlow .

33 Minutes: Murphy makes it two for Newcastle after dispossessing Ward.

34 Minutes: Lowe goes close with a long-range effort.

40 Minutes: Mooy gets away from Shelvey and fires one towards goal.

Good save from Darlow.

45+2 Minutes: A Wells free kick drifts narrowly over.

Second Half

70 Minutes: Goalmouth scramble in the Toon box, but the ball is cleared.

71 Minutes: Penalty! Shelvey pushes Kachunga over in the box.

72 Minutes: Mooy converts the spot kick.

90 Minutes: Van La Parra stings Darlow’s hands with a powerfully hit shot from distance.

90+1 Minutes: Gayle scores for Newcastle after Coleman misjudged the bounce of the ball.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Michael Hefele takes the time to applaud all the Town fans Share this video Watch Next

Key Moment

Newcastle United’s opening goal from the penalty spot left Huddersfield Town reeling after a bright start to the game from David Wagner’s men.

Moan of the Match

As the rain came down, the pitch cut up - not conducive to Huddersfield Town’s preferred passing style of play.

Talking Point

Was it a penalty? Was it a foul on Danny Ward for the second? Two key decisions that changed the course of the game.

Man of the Match

Rajiv van La Parra - positive and hard-working throughout, his head never dropped when it arguably did for some others around.

Tweet of the Match

Referee Watch

Roger East (Wiltshire) - two contentious first-half decisions marred what could have been an open and even SkyBet Championship contest.

Atmosphere

Electrifying only to be slightly dampened by the two fortuitous goals scored by the visitors and becoming hostile towards the referee.

Verdict

A disappointing result for Town but with Brighton & Hove Albion losing away to Nottingham Forest earlier in the day, automatic promotion is still not beyond their reach.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Town fans applaud their team after the loss to Newcastle Share this video Watch Next

Line-Ups

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Ward (Coleman, 46); Smith, Hefele, Schindler, Lowe (Quaner, 86); Billing (Hogg, 66), Mooy; Kachunga, Brown, van La Parra; Wells

Subs Not Used: Hudson, Cranie, Payne, Lolley

Booked: Schindler

Newcastle United (4-4-1-1): Darlow; Anita, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Ritchie, Shelvey, Colback (Gouffran, 72), Atsu (Yedlin, 81); Diame; Murphy (Gayle, 65)

Subs Not Used : Elliot, Gamez, Hanley, Perez

Booked: Colback, Anita, Clark, Shelvey

Half Time: Huddersfield Town 0-2 Newcastle United

Att: 23, 213 (Away: 1,900)

Next Match: Aston Villa at the John Smith’s Stadium, SkyBet Championship (7.45pm kick-off)