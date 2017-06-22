Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town target Aaron Mooy "loved" playing for Huddersfield Town last season under head coach David Wagner.

The Australia international spent the last campaign on loan at the John Smith's Stadium and was named Town's player of the year after guiding the Terriers to promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history.

And the 26-year-old is set to stay on at the West Yorkshire club, with Town agreeing a £10m deal with Manchester City for his services.

It's likely the midfield linchpin will sign for the Terriers when he returns from international duty with Australia, with Mooy set to be welcomed back with open arms by Town fans.

And Town's number 10 seems happy to return to the John Smith's Stadium.

While on Australia duty, he spoke of his love for Huddersfield and the head coach.

"I've loved playing for Huddersfield and under David [Wagner] - he's a really good coach," Mooy told Socceroos.com.au.

"He believed in me from the start and backed me and I'm very grateful for that.

"I was so glad to be part of something special for the club.

"He gave me the opportunity to play for his team and it worked out well for both of us."

Mooy is back in action later today as Australia take on Cameroon in the Confederations Cup (4pm kick off).