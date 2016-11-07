Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has been linked with the managerial role at Ingolstadt after the Bundesliga side sacked their boss at the weekend.

Markus Kauczinski was removed from his post after a home defeat to Augsburg on Saturday left Die Schanzer with just two points from 10 matches.

Only Hamburg are below Ingolstadt and - almost inevitably - Town head coach David Wagner, who has experience in Germany with Borussia Dortmund II, has been linked to the empty hot seat by the Daily Mail.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: David Wagner on the Town project being 'on track' Share this video Watch Next

It is highly unlikely that the boss will leave for the Bundesliga strugglers however, with Town flying high in the Championship and emerging as genuine promotion contenders.

And Town chairman Dean Hoyle's statement on his manager last month - after the reported Aston Villa interest - is likely to dampen any hope Ingolstadt hold of making the 45-year-old the next boss through the door at Audi Sportpark.