Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom was delighted to see his side come from behind to earn a crucial point against Huddersfield Town.

After being outplayed for large parts of the game, Marley Watkins’ volley cancelled out Michael Hefele’s first half header to finish all square at Oakwell.

And the Tykes also have goalkeeper Adam Davies to thank for a number of fine saves as David Wagner's side searched for the winner which would have moved them closer to the automatic SkyBet Championship play-off places.

"I was pleased with the point because we weren't at our best today," Heckingbottom said.

"The second half we were better, we played with more drive and intensity but we still relied on a couple of saves from Adam Davies.

"In the first half we weren't at our best with the ball and when you're not at your best without the ball you're going to struggle.

“I didn’t think our centre-backs dealt with their centre forwards well enough in the opening 45 minutes.

“When we forced them to play long, we didn’t pick the ball up - they did. We were pleased to only be 1-0 down at half-time.

“In the second half our centre-backs were more aggressive, dominate and won a lot of long balls - and made some great blocks on the line as well.”

“We perhaps left ourselves a little bit open to the counter attack but we accepted that and knew Huddersfield could pose us a threat on the counter.

“But we’d much rather that than give them too much time on the ball which we did in the first half.”