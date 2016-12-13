Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s known for beer, Bovril, Branston pickle and the Football Association’s lavish St George’s Park complex.

Now Burton-upon-Trent has a Championship football club, with Huddersfield Town set for their first-ever trip there.

Burton Albion, known as The Brewers (at one time a quarter of all the beer sold in Britain was produced in the town), have only been playing in the Football League since 2009.

After two League II play-off appearances, they went up as champions last year and then completed back-to-back promotions by finishing runners-up to Wigan Athletic in League I.

Their manager (since December) is Nigel Clough while home (since 2005) is the 6,912-capacity Pirelli Stadium.

Albion were formed in 1950 to restore senior action to a town which had hosted League football in three different guises.

Burton Swifts were Second Division members from 1892-1901.

Also in existence at that time were Burton Wanderers, who played in the same division between 1894-97.

The pair merged to become Burton United in 1901, and remained in the League until 1907, three years before Town were elected.

Albion progressed through the Birmingham and Southern Leagues, and between 1962-65, were managed by Peter Taylor, later to become current boss Clough’s father Brian’s right-hand man at Derby County and Nottingham Forest.

There was also a stint in the Northern Premier League, when future Town manager Neil Warnock had a spell at the helm.

After flitting between the Southern and Northern Premier (due to their geographical location), Albion made the Conference (now National League) in 2002.

Clough is in his second spell as manager (the first was from 1998-2009, four months before promotion from the Conference was clinched) and is assisted by former Town player Gary Crosby (56 appearances and eight games between 1994-97).