Huddersfield Town travel to Anfield bidding to emulate last weekend’s magnificent 2-1 defeat of Manchester United at the John Smith’s Stadium .

BetVictor made the Terriers 7/1 to beat the Red Devils in West Yorkshire, and 25/1 to win by the 2-1 correct score, as Jose Mourinho ’s side were humbled in a huge win in the history of the football club.

Town boss David Wagner insisted after the game; “I said before I can't expect a result, but I hope and believe in one. We scored at the right moment. We were at our best, even if we did change the gameplan and gave them more of the ball.”

His side will need to replicate the same intensity and togetherness when heading to Merseyside and are 14/1 with BetVictor to beat Liverpool at Anfield; the hosts 1/5 favourites and the draw 6/1.

Back in 2004, Terriers fans would have been accused of hitting the Christmas sherry a little early for predicting they would beat Manchester United and then Liverpool in back-to-back top-flight games.

However, they have a terrific chance of doing so when travelling to a Liverpool side with just one win in their last nine games in all competitions.

Liverpool boast an incredible record against Town though, unbeaten in ten games in a run stretching back all the way back to 1960.

Only three promoted sides have beaten both Liverpool and Manchester United - Bolton Wanderers , Manchester City and Portsmouth; are Huddersfield Town set to be next?

Terriers fans have reason to be hopeful however, with Liverpool’s defence making one of their worst starts to a season and 16 goals conceded in their opening nine games and are now as big as 50/1 to be crowned Premier League champions after starting the season as 7/1 fourth favourites.

Contrastingly, Town started the season as the 4/7 odds-on favourites to last a solitary season in the top-flight but are now as big as 2/1 after a stunning start to the campaign and the club drawing plaudits from fans and neutrals alike.

Mo Salah was tipped-up by BetVictor Brand Ambassador Michael Owen to score against the Terriers and, after netting five goals in his opening nine league games for the Reds, is 4/5 to score at Anfield at the weekend.

Owen said: “ Jurgen Klopp ’s side need a result at the weekend when hosting Huddersfield at Anfield. The Reds have the opportunity to enter the international break on a rare high when welcoming the Terriers from across the Pennines and, whilst a lot will be made of the friendship between the two managers, it shouldn’t detract from the fact that Liverpool need to react from last weekend’s disappointing 4-1 defeat to Spurs at Wembley.”

However, Town’s star player Aaron Mooy will be there and after netting the opener against Manchester United is 25/1 to break the deadlock at Anfield and 7/1 with BetVictor to net anytime against the Reds.

The Australian has played a part in 10 league goals for the Terriers in 2017, four more than any other player, and is 5/1 with BetVictor to be Huddersfield’s leading Premier League goalscorer this season.

Regardless of Mooy, or Huddersfield’s goals this season, it will be their defence that will be crucial to getting a result on Merseyside and Town are 10/1 to keep a clean sheet at Anfield and 33/1 with BetVictor to beat Liverpool to nil.

I can’t see Town shutting the Reds out however but could see them perhaps nicking a point and think both the 1-1 and 2-2 correct scores are over-priced at 12/1 and 28s with BetVictor.

