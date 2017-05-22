Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will have their biggest ever away following for the Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Over 35,000 fans have already snapped up tickets for next Monday’s £200m showpiece against Reading at the national stadium.

So the message today is “roll up, roll up” unless you want to miss out on a seat to see David Wagner’s side contest arguably the biggest match in Town’s history.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The final 3,000 Huddersfield Town tickets from their allocation of 38,328 are now on sale.

Fans from all over the globe have been booking their seats and Town smashed through 35,000 sales just days after the Ticketmaster website opened for business.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The club report that fans who have still not purchased for the final should do so quickly.

Most of the remaining seats are in blocks 528 to 531, with only single seats available in other sections.

It means Town will have their biggest ever travelling Blue and White Army for the fixture against Jaap Stam’s side.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

And they will be packed into the same end which the club populated for their 2012 win over Sheffield United, when promotion to the Championship was sealed in a dramatic penalty shoot-out.