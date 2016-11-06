Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett lamented the decision-making of referee Stephen Martin after his side drew 1-1 with Huddersfield Town.

Despite David Wagner's team dominating the majority of the game, Lukas Jutkiewicz's 73rd minute header cancelled out Elias Kachunga's strike for Town minutes earlier.

And while the home side could feel aggrieved the Staffordshire whistler turned down two penalty claims late in the game, Rowett was also quick to question the official's overall performance.

Speaking after the game, the Blues boss described the decision to show yellow cards to Birmingham City centre backs Michael Morrison and Ryan Shotton as 'ridiculous'.

Discussing the bookings, Rowett complained: “Morro has won the ball - I know he catches Mooy on the follow through but you can't make a strong tackle and then stop your foot as soon as it touches the ball can you? That's part of the game.

"Then Ryan Shotton - Huddersfield look as though they are going to break away and I have watched it again, Shotts makes a wonderful challenge.

"He doesn't even jump in, he slides across to win the ball, nowhere near the player.

"I thought, to be honest with you, it was quite ridiculous."

However, the Blues boss went on to say he was more than happy with a share of the spoils after seeing his side struggle against Town in the opening 45 minutes.

"Any away game, particularly after our last two away performances and results you would certainly take a point,” he added.

“If you would have looked after the first half I would have been extremely happy with a point.

“I asked for a lot more quality at half time - in the first half we weren’t bright enough.

“Huddersfield are a difficult side to play against, as soon as you get the ball they are on you and if you don’t pass quickly and try to beat the press then the press beats you and it’s difficult to get out of your half.

“In the second half we really grabbed the game and played with a bit more quality.

“They are third in the league before today, they are a very good side and are deservedly there. It’s a strong away point.”