Despite the scoreline Brighton & Hove Albion fans have been magnanimous in the defeat at Huddersfield Town, paying tribute to the phenomenal John Smith's Stadium support.

The 2-0 victory over the Seagulls means the Terriers have now taken 14 points from eight home league games with the latest ending a run of four straight defeats.

Much of the success can be attributed to the side's '12th man' as supporters continue to create an exhilarating atmosphere that roars David Wagner's men to victory.

And it was something that wasn't lost on the travelling Brighton fans, who took to their popular North Stand Chat forum to pay tribute to the matchday atmosphere in West Yorkshire.

Starting the thread, KingCole said: “A credit to their club - all four stands singing before kick-off, non-stop during the game and even at half-time.

“Had a song for every player, great use of a drum (can't believe I'm saying that) and supported their team rather than give us c**p.

“First time I've ever felt out-sung in the heart of the away end.”

Others quickly echoed these sentiments with one user, called Giraffe, saying: “Best Home support I’ve seen for a long long time. Puts all the bigger teams to shame.”

Many admitted the travelling support 'never stood a chance of out-singing Town's fans' while another user, Sjamesb3466 added: “Best support I have witnessed for a while and friendly too. Credit to the club, the town and as long as it doesn't come at our expense I hope they stay up.”

Others also remarked on how friendly the area was with one user, who is spending the entire weekend in Huddersfield, declaring it as in 'complete contrast to Leeds.'

