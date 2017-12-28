Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is full of praise for managerial counterpart David Wagner ahead of the Claret’s clash with Huddersfield Town this Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Town’s promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history back in May has been followed by a strong start to life in the top-flight, claiming 23 points from 20 games.

In comparison, Burnley currently sit in seventh place on 33 points and so far conceding only 17 goals all season.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash, the Clarets boss was full of praise for the achievements of both Town and opposite number Wagner, and said: “They were making some noise at the end of last season they wanted to run it more business-like.

“But they’ve gone on to spend £50-£60m, so they’ve had a real go at it and I must say what they have done extremely well is mould a team together.

“I think there is only maybe four or five players who are playing regularly this season that were doing so last.

“That means a lot of change and they’ve become a team that can operate well together which is a fantastic thing to do as a manager, as staff and as players.”

Meanwhile, Chris Wood could be back in the reckoning for Burnley, the striker sustained a knee injury in the 3-0 home defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, which ruled him out of the 2-2 Boxing Day draw at Manchester United.

However, Stephen Ward is expected to miss the clash with a knee injury sustained in the 1-0 home win against Stoke City.