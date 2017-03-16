Brown looking forward to taking on Tammy Abraham

Izzy Brown and Tammy Abraham are set to renew acquaintances as Huddersfield Town travel to Bristol City on Friday evening.

The forwards both came through Chelsea FC’s Academy system and played in the youth side which won the FA Youth Cup during the 2014-15 season.

Abraham is experiencing his first taste of men’s football at the Robins, so far appearing 32 times and scoring 23 goals during a season-long loan at the club.

In contrast, Brown has had a number of opportunities away from Stamford Bridge, playing in the Eredivisie with SBV Vitesse and Rotherham United for the first part of this season before joining Town in January.

But their long-term friendship will be put to one side as third-place Town travel to Ashton Gate for the televised Sky fixture (7.45pm kick-off).

“He’s a very good friend of mine,” Brown said. “It’s always good to play against former teammates.

“Growing up at Chelsea you win a lot of trophies – the Youth Cup, Champions League, Under 21s League so we have both been brought up with a winning mentality.

“I don’t really know how to lose and he has the exact same mentality as me – we both hate losing.

“We will have a laugh in the build-up but when the whistle goes hopefully I will come out on top”.