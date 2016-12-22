Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The hectic Christmas period will be a new experience for many of the Huddersfield Town squad.

However, one man relishing the challenge is German left-back Chris Lowe.

Lowe is expecting it to be difficult against Nottingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic, but he is looking forward to seeing how things work with so many games to be played in a short space of time.

Lowe said: “I think for all the Germans it might be a difficult time.

“In Germany you have 10 to 14 days off, but obviously it isn’t like that here.

“I am looking forward to it, though.

“It is nice to have this but we must look at how our bodies might react after December.

“It is a busy month here, where in Germany it just isn’t, however I hope we can still play as strongly as we showed (against Bristol City, Burton and Norwich City).

“It is a bit crazy, to be honest. It is different and new for all the Germans, however we will handle it and get on with our jobs.”

Lowe has been part of a Town team who have won three on the trot.

The left back insists it was good to get back to winning ways and it could be an important run to set them up going into the next few games.

“It was important for us to get back to winning ways and get back on track,” he said.

“That was the target to get back to the top six with wins, and we completed that target which was good.

“It is good to be back in the top six and we just have to keep looking forward now.

“Over the previous eight games we had some poor results, yet played well in some games, but didn’t get the right result.”

Looking ahead, he added: “We have a big squad. The manager might make some changes to bring fresh legs to the pitch.

“We will need to use all the players this week and will certainly be looking to whoever is on the bench to come in and make a difference.”