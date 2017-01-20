Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s huge focus right now is on trying to take three points off Ipswich.

David Wagner’s side are well in the play-off hunt and are not out of the reckoning for automatic promotion, either, following Brighton’s slip-up last weekend.

Town also have an FA Cup trip to Rochdale on the horizon and I noted they are quoted at 80/1 to lift the famous old trophy.

Every year I follow who Town get drawn against.

And while I may be wrong, Port Vale followed by Rochdale look like fair chances to get through to the fifth round without too much problem.

The first hurdle has already been cleared and Town will be confident for the second at Spotland, although in saying that Rochdale do have the best home record in League One.

It would be great for Town to keep their Cup run going, although I would fully understand if Wagner rested some players and tweaked things against Rochdale.

This is the business end of the season and the Premier League opportunity is one you can’t turn down for any other competition.