Cup-final controversy: Previous meetings between Huddersfield Town and Preston North End

The rose rivals clashed in showpiece matches in 1922 and 1938

Huddersfield Town's Billy Smith scores the winning goal, a penalty, against Preston North End in the 1922 FA Cup Final at Stamford Bridge

The 89 previous meetings between Huddersfield Town and Preston North End include two FA Cup finals.

The roses rivals clashed at Stamford Bridge in 1922 and Wembley in 1938.

Both matches were settled by a penalty kick, Town winning the first and Preston the second.

Legendary left winger Billy Smith was the man who brought the FA Cup to Town for the first and so far only time.

The game was a bad-tempered affair – both sides were later reprimanded by the FA – and controversy surrounded the 67th-minute winner.

There was no doubt that Smith was fouled by Tom Hamilton.

Preston's former Huddersfield Town boss Simon Grayson

But Preston’s insistence that the offence took place a yard outside the penalty area was later verified by newsreel.

Preston’s unorthodox spectacles-wearing keeper Fred Mitchell indulged in an astonishing display of gamesmanship.

He jumped up and down and gesticulated wildly, but Smith stayed calm and scored to the delight of the Yorkshiremen in a 53,710 crowd.

It was the last final of the pre-Wembley era.

And after the finals of 1928 and 1930, when they lost to Blackburn Rovers and Arsenal respectively, Town made their third visit in ‘38.

The 93,357 crowd remains the largest for any match involving Town.

Preston were among the First Division title chasers with Town struggling at the opposite end of the table.

But with captain and centre-back Alf Young in fine form, North End were matched and a goalless game went to extra time.

In the final minute of time added on, George Mutch was tripped by Young.

Just like 16 years earlier, the offence was later shown to be outside the area.

But a penalty was awarded, and Mutch beat Bob Hesford with a shot which went in off the bar.

The victorious Preston team included future Town managers Andy Beattie and Bill Shankly.

Town have the edge in league meetings with Preston.

They have won 31 out of 80 meetings, with North End claiming victory in 28 of the games.

But Town’s last win at Deepdale was back in 1969/70, the last season they won promotion from the second tier.

Frank Worthington (2) and Jimmy Lawson sealed a 3-1 win for Ian Greaves’ side.

There have been 14 subsequent visits in all competitions.

