Town's Jordy Hiwula has played 15 times in his loan to Bradford City

Huddersfield Town have made their decision on whether to allow loaned-out players to play in the FA Cup.

And the answer for Jordy Hiwula at Bradford City and Kyle Dempsey at Fleetwood Town is an emphatic ‘yes’.

Town’s other three loaned-out stars – Jason Davidson in the Dutch Eredivisie with FC Groningen and Kilmarnock duo Flo Bojaj and William Boyle in Scotland – are not affected by playing in those countries should they return at any stage to the John Smith’s.

Hiwula and Dempsey are on season-long loans and, as such, have been given permission to play in the most famous domestic knockout.

Town, of course, don’t enter until the third-round stage, while the first round draw has just been made.

Hiwula has made 15 appearances for second-placed League One side Bradford so far, scoring three goals, and is almost certain to be included when they face Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup first round over the weekend of November 5-6.

Dempsey has made seven appearances for Fleetwood, who are 13th in League One. They’ve been drawn away to Southport in the first round.

Australian left-back Davidson has played seven times for Groningen and was sent-off in their 3-0 home defeat by third-placed Heerenveen on Saturday.

FC Groningen are third from bottom of the 18-team table, above Roda JC and PEC Zwolle only on goal difference.

Boyle has made seven appearances for Lee Clark’s Kilmarnock (four in the Premiership), scoring once, as they have placed ninth in the early Scottish top-flight table.

His Town colleague Bojaj has featured just three times, all in the Scottish League Cup.