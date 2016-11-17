Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner’s raw passion is the driving force behind Huddersfield Town’s Championship drive.

That’s the view of 2016-17 new arrivals Michael Hefele and Kasey Palmer as the trip to Cardiff City draws closer by the hour.

German head coach Wagner has guided Town to third in the standings at the November international break and, while that’s a tremendous achievement, Town will be looking for only a second win in six in the Welsh capital.

Hefele and Palmer reckon nothing short of 100% effort will be produced by Wagner’s side.

Of Wagner’s contribution, former Dynamo Dresden defender Hefele said: “He lives this game and he loves this game, both on the pitch and off.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: David Wagner on his best Town moments Share this video Watch Next

“He loves it like we do and you can see that by his celebrations, like when he came to join us against Derby County.

“That’s what football is.

“You wait for a chance and then, in the last minute, you score – and they are feelings which you just don’t get when you are out drinking coffee with friends!

“It is 100% passion, and it’s a good thing for us to see this emotion (from him).”

Frontman Palmer, who is on loan from Chelsea, added of the boss: “His passion rubs off on everyone and that can only be good for the team.

“When you see a gaffer with this much passion, you go out in every match and every training session and give 100%.”