David Wagner insists he has no worries over Huddersfield Town’s ability to score - despite a 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers in which his side had 29 efforts on goal, and only eight on target.

Kasey Palmer was the only player who counted for Wagner’s side as they slipped out of the Championship play-off places for the first time this season.

It’s now only one win in eight for the one-time leaders, and five points from the last 24 available.

But the head coach says that by reproducing the level of performance shown at Ewood Park, victories will come.

“I would disagree with anyone who said we need more goalscorers in the squad,” argued Wagner, whose team host Bristol City on Saturday.

“I don’t think we lack scorers. We had many players who might have got a goal in this game.

“Yes, too many times, we didn’t make the right decision or hit the target.

“But it’s more difficult to name a player who didn’t have a chance than to pick anyone out for criticism.

“Of course I am not happy with how we used some of our opportunities.

“But we also have to remember their keeper (Jason Steele) had possibly one of his best games.”

Wagner was also pleased with his side’s defending - Town had conceded 15 goals in the previous seven matches and it took a penalty from Danny Graham for Blackburn to level.

“Maybe this was one of our best performances since I arrived,” added Wagner.

“If someone had lost trust, belief or confidence in us after recent results, this performance shows it makes no sense. It also shows we shouldn’t be written off.

“It was a very good performance, and we didn’t get the result we deserved but if we keep playing this way, the wins will come.

“How we like to work together, fight and win ball back, we saw it here. We were strong all over the pitch and we defended well.

“We must make sure we focus on the very positive things we have seen and go forward.”

Wagner handed Martin Cranie a first league start of the season in place of suspended right-back Tommy Smith and said: “He did a fantastic job.

“He could have scored two goals and was often involved in creating chances.”