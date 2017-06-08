Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

While Huddersfield Town have yet to swoop in the transfer market, David Wagner says one vital Premier League ingredient is already in place.

The German head coach has already committed to leading Town’s first top-flight foray in 45 years and has paid tribute to one group who have played a massive role in the success so far.

They are the WAGs – the wives, partners and girlfriends of the players who became Town legends by winning promotion from the Championship in the play-off final against Reading at Wembley.

Wagner, of course, took his players on a bonding trip to a remote Swedish island, where they had to fend for themselves, at the start of last season – before a couple of training camps abroad.

From what he is saying, that won’t be necessary this time around.

“Sweden was a starting point to develop the togetherness (we have in the squad) and bind this group together,” explained Wagner.

“And in the 10 or 11 months we have been working together this bonding and togetherness has grown more and more.

“It was only a starting point. It’s not so easy as just to go to Sweden and you will be successful.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“It was a small detail which helped us to bind together, maybe quicker than you would normally bind together as a football team.”

Wagner, whose squad find out their fixture programme next Wednesday, revealed changes were made closer to home as well.

“We did do some further things as a club,” he said.

“We created a family day, we created in the stadium a family area and we brought the wives, girlfriends and children to the training camp in Marbella and, again, before the play-offs, we brought them together in Portugal.

“So this is a real strong group we have, not just in the dressing room – the partners as well.

“The have shown this, the whole of the football club, to the outside world that we have togetherness.”