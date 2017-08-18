Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner is actively looking to strengthen his Huddersfield Town squad, even though the Andy Yiadom signing has fallen through.

The Barnsley defender was a target for the Premier League club – but Wagner confirmed ahead of the Newcastle United match that it would not happen in this transfer window.

He is considering all options for cover at right back, where club captain Tommy Smith is the automatic first choice, but hasn’t ruled out moves both in and out before the window closes at 11pm on Thursday, August 31.

“To be honest, I don’t like to talk details because Andy Yiadom is not our player, but it wasn’t a financial reason – not between ourselves and the player and not between Barnsley and ourselves,” said Wagner, who has signed nine players at a total of around £40m since winning promotion.

“Everything else I think should be answered by Barnsley or the player as to why we were not able to come together, but it was not a financial reason.”

There was speculation the 25-year-old Ghana international failed a medical, but Wagner wouldn’t be drawn on the subject.

“As I say he is not our player, so this is something Barnsley has to answer,” said Wagner.

So is the deal dead?

“Yes. In this window it will not happen,” added the head coach.

So is it possible Town could sign another right back?

"Everybody knows we have only Tommy Smith at right back at the moment and we are short on numbers in this position because Martin Cranie is injured," he answered.

"He (Cranie) is usually a player who can play this position, so this would be a position we are searching for, but only if we can do something that really helps us.

"We don't have to rush. I think we will be prepared for the next weeks and hopefully find something that suits us.

"The next games are important. We may find someone in our own squad who is able to play this position, someone who is good enough so we don't have to go through the window."

On the remaining 13 days of the transfer window, Wagner explained: “We have our eyes on the market – this is our job.

“I think things could happen in both directions in and out in the next weeks as long as the window is open.

“I think for all of us the next games are very important.

“The first game against Crystal Palace was very important to get a picture and a better idea about how strongly our players can compete in this division.

“Now we have Newcastle and the cup game (Carabao second round v Rotherham on Wednesday), followed by the Southampton game before the window really closes, and I think we need these games to get our head around what we may have to do in terms of ins and outs (of the squad).”

Wagner, who says he will listen to offers for Australian international Jason Davidson, who continues to train with the Under 23s, says he supports the idea of the window closing in future before the first game of the season.

“It’s a problem for all managers to work on ins and outs during the season, where it is very stressful and busy even without the transfer window,” he said.

“I understand there could be problems from other countries, if there window is open longer than ours here in England, but I think this is more a difficult situation for the big clubs in our division – and we are not one of them.”