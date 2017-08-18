Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town youngster Luke Coddington has completed a permanent move to SkyBet League 1 side Northampton Town.

After initial spending a trial period at the club during pre-season, the goalkeeper has joined the Cobblers on a free transfer with Town having a sell-on clause inserted into the deal.

The grandson of Town legend John Coddington, the 22-year-old joined the Terriers on a free transfer in July 2016 after his contract expired at SkyBet Championship outfit Middlesbrough.

Although part of David Wagner’s squad last term, Coddington never made a first team appearance for the club but did have a short spell on loan at Vanarama National League side AFC Wrexham.

The young stopper also made fifteen appearances for Frankie Bunn’s Under-23s and started this season's opening Under-23s’ game against Millwall which ended in a 4-0 defeat for the young side.