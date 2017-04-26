Wagner on 'once in career' squad togetherness

David Wagner hailed Huddersfield Town's place in the SkyBet Championship Play-Offs as an 'unbelievable achievement' after a 1-0 win at Wolves sealed a top six finish.

In a game of few chances, on-loan Chelsea forward Izzy Brown struck a moment of magic in the 31 minute to seal the crucial three points to see the side over the line.

And after the match German Head Coach David Wagner could not find enough superlatives to describe how remarkable the club's success was in making the end-of-season knock-out competition.

“This was a very special night, an extraordinary night,” David Wagner said after the Molineux victory.

"We finally have the Play-Off spot and the whole football club has worked unbelievably hard to achieve it this season.

"And to do it with two games left is unbelievable – especially when you consider our starting point.

“As Huddersfield Town we do not have the best starting point - I read that (Chelsea manager) Antonio Conte said money does not win titles and that counts in the Championship as well.

"So it makes what the players have achieved even greater in the season so far.

"I have only been at the club for one and a half years but I have heard from the people who supported the club for many years they were desperate for something extraordinary.

“So I am happy for the chairman and everyone connect to this football club.

“The players and the backroom staff have worked so hard to make this happen.

“It is the biggest achievement in the last 45 years and I am absolutely proud the players got over the line.

"Now our journey marches on into the Play-Offs and we will try to make something very big out of it."

After a campaign full of drama and numerous twists and turns over the course of the last nine months, Town secured their Play-Off place with relative ease against a poor Wolverhampton Wanderers side.

And the victory was the perfect response for David Wagner after witnessing his side succumb to a heavy defeat just days earlier against fellow promotion rivals Fulham FC at the John Smith's Stadium.

“We wanted to show a reaction to the defeat on Saturday and I am delighted the players were able to,” added Wagner.

“We were very focused throughout the entire game – which is what we missed on Saturday.

“I am happy with the clean sheet and the performance, we defended well, especially the second ball, had very good balance and a sharp formation.

“Then of course, there was the magic moment from Izzy Brown – a top talent with a top goal.

“We should have perhaps killed the game with a second goal to make life easier but only winning football matches by one goal seems to be part of our season.