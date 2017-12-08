Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans’ favourite Michael Hefele may not be too far away from adding to his one minute of Premier League action so far with Huddersfield Town.

The popular 27-year-old centre-back has been out for two and a half months while under treatment for an Achilles tendon injury.

He hasn’t figured in the starting line-up since the 1-0 League Cup exit at Crystal Palace in mid-September.

It’s been a frustrating spell for the German, who was a big character in the promotion-winning side last season and was desperate to impress in the top flight this term.

Supporters have seen him in the Premier League for barely 60 seconds, however, as a substitute after 89 minutes in the 1-0 home win against Newcastle United.

Hefele has been receiving some treatment in Germany, but head coach David Wagner explained: “He is here at the minute.

“He will have a small further trip to Germany in the next days, for two days, and then he will be back here.

“Michael has been here all week and now it’s up to us to progress his workload on the grass and then, step by step, he will be back into the team training.

“I think in the next seven to 10 days we can start bringing him back step by step.”

Wagner says Town are keen to recover the training and game minutes the signing from Dynamo Dresden has missed this term.

“We are now happy he is symptom free and there is no pain any longer,” said Wagner.

“Michael is also very happy and now, as I said, we have to make sure we bring him back step by step into team training.

“Then, of course, shortly before the (transfer) window opens another player is available!”