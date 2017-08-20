Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Excited David Wagner wants Huddersfield Town fans to create “an extra-ordinary atmosphere” for the club’s debut home Premier League game against Newcastle United on Sunday.

Having triumphed 3-0 at Crystal Palace in the open game of the top-flight season, Wagner is looking to the supporters for every ounce of help when Rafa Benitez’s side come to the John Smith’s Stadium.

And he said: “I am very, very excited about this game on Sunday and I have trust and belief in our supporters to create an extra-ordinary atmosphere – and it has to be,” said Wagner.

“We had great backing from our home supporters last season when we were promoted and now I feel our supporters will be something special.

“This atmosphere will give everyone on the grass a lift, and that last percentage to make the hard yards and the dirty yards to make it as uncomfortable (for Newcastle) as we can.

“For this we need Premier League support. This is our first game at the highest level for 45 years and we need to hear from the stands that we are all together.

“Premier League support is so important!”