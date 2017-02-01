Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town might have earned their stripes when they beat Brighton and Hove Albion back in 1959/60 - but the visitors lost theirs!

The South coast side make their 25th league trip to this part of West Yorkshire for the big Thursday-night Championship meeting in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Their second in the series was on Wednesday, August 26, 1959, also in the second tier.

Leeds Road didn’t have floodlights (they were first lit up in 1961) so the match kicked off at 6.30pm.

That didn’t prevent a crowd of 15,221 turning out to see Bill Shankly’s Town, including Ray Wilson and Denis Law down the left, win 2-0.

Perhaps they were enticed by the sunny weather which might have been pleasant on the arms but certainly wasn’t easy on the eyes.

And with both sides wearing stripes, Town their famous blue and white and Brighton their alternative red and white, referee Kevin Howley, the players and the spectators had problems differentiating the shirts.

Things got so bad that 10 minutes before half-time, Brighton were told to change into Town’s white change shirts.

Town were already two to the good through goals by right winger Kevin McHale and Peter Dinsdale, playing on the right flank.

Both were set up by Bill McGarry, but the midfielder missed a 49th-minute penalty awarded for a foul on McHale.

It took a series of good saves by Ray Wood to keep Brighton at bay thereafter.

Brighton manager Billy Lane included his new centre-forward Bill Curry, signed for £15,000 from Newcastle United.

The return fixture took place at the Goldstone Ground just a week later.

Brighton won 3-2 (Dinsdale and Wilson scored for Town) in front of 22,704.

That was one of 21 league victories over Town for Brighton, who have been beaten 14 times in the series, but not since April 2011.

On that occasion, Town were 3-2 winners in Albion’s last game at the Withdean Stadium.

Brighton won the League One title ahead of their move to the Amex Stadium while Town were beaten 3-0 by Peterborough United in the play-off final at Old Trafford.