Much speculation has surrounded the future of Nahki Wells over the last few weeks after it emerged the striker rejected a contract extension at Huddersfield Town over the summer.

The Bermudian has been linked with a January move to Fulham and Norwich with £8m the figure mentioned by the Telegraph.

Some Town fans would happily take that fee and reinvest in a new striker, whereas others have been more cautious over letting last season's top scorer leave the club.

Here are our thoughts on the 26-year-old.

Mel Booth

Unless Town get a very attractive offer for Nahki Wells - one they simply can't refuse - then I would definitely keep him.

This is a man who scored 18 goals in a team which finished 19th last season and, while he's netted only three times so far, he is a fixture in David Wagner's first-team set-up.

Wells has helped Town establish themselves as play-off contenders in this first chunk of the campaign and, while I don't feel he's always suited by the way the team plays, he remains a dangerous predator who will score valuable goals before the season is out.

Wells is contracted until the end of next season and, while I'm sure Town would have been delighted to have previously agreed extended terms with him, he is still very much their player and I don't get the impression Town feel under any pressure to move him on or tout him for sale.

Should a big offer come in, then Town would obviously have to look at it - that's the same with any player in any club - and it would then become a business decision allied to the needs of the squad going forward.

Whether that big offer comes in January or not, we will have to wait and see, but I would be happy for Wells to remain at the club and, were he able to slot back into his very best form, then don't be surprised to see his goals tally expand pretty rapidly.

Blake Welton

How do you solve a problem like Nahki Wells? It may sound like a musical but the forward has been anything but singing in front of goal this season.

A player who scored 18 times in a struggling side last campaign doesn't become a poor one overnight but a return of only three goals this term suggests he is struggling to make an impact in David Wagner's desired formation and set-up.

After arriving at the club last November, the Head Coach spent this summer reshaping the side with his perfered players to bring his identity to the squad – with Wells looking increasingly isolated ever since.

The Bermudian is not Wagner's player and currently looks like a square peg in a round hole – if the money is right I would say, regrettably, to cash-in but only if the club have a potential target in the pipeline.

Rory Benson

The question of whether to sell Nahki Wells can only be answered after answering another question: do you trust Huddersfield Town's recruitment?

Wells was linked to a variety of Championship and Premier League clubs over the summer and - after rejecting a contract extension - David Wagner and Stuart Webber would have been hard at work finding suitable replacements should the Bermudian leave.

And over the first half of the season it would be foolish to assume the scouting has stopped.

Wells' looks a shadow of his former self this year, with Wagner's system not suiting the out-of-touch forward.

Although the 26-year-old's goalscoring is hard to question after bagging 18 last year, it might be beneficial to both parties for him to move on.

Town would bank a large fee for Wells and a short list of replacements is almost certainly already written up - and I for one back the powers that be bring in a forward that would compliment the Wagner's brand of football.

One other aspect that must be addressed is whether Town would sell to another promotion-chasing side.

Doug Thomson

Money can't buy you happiness - but it can get some decent footballers.

Nahki Wells is out of contract at the end of next season and in no rush to accept a new one.

So if the price is right, Town have to sell and allow David Wagner to carry on with reshaping the squad.

Nahki has served Town well, but by his standards, has struggled for goals so far this season.

Perhaps a change of club would be best for all concerned.