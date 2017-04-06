Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Norwich City's caretaker manager Alan Irvine bemoaned a lack of character from his side after witnessing them fall to a heavy defeat at Huddersfield Town.

Despite Town dominating for the majority of the game, the Canaries held firm until Elias Kachunga opened the scoring in the 66th minute for David Wagner's men.

And once the deadlock was broken, Aaron Mooy and Nahki Wells added to the scoreline as Norwich capitulated in the space of seven second-half minutes.

"We went from being in a promising position to caving in and that is something the new manager needs to address,” Alan Irvine said of the defeat.

"I have been frank with the players and they have said the same among themselves. We cannot cave in like this.

"It's a weakness of character that we've had this season and that must change.

"Alex (Neil) tried to solve that by changing the personnel because he thought it might be individuals, but it's throughout the team at the present time.

"Whoever comes in will make their own decisions. It appears to be clear what needs to be done but it's someone else's decision."

The assistant manager, who joined the Carrow Road club last July, took the reins at the club after Alex Neil was sacked last month.

And Irvine expects to still be in charge for the clash with Reading FC at Carrow Road on Saturday but believes he is in a "difficult" position.

"My view is something needs to be done as quickly as possible because there is a lot of work to be done," he added.

"It's never great to have a caretaker for any length of time as the players are waiting for the new person to come in. At the moment they are in a state of flux."