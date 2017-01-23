Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Lowe says the Chelsea contingent can help Huddersfield Town win promotion from the Championship.

David Wagner has two forwards, Kasey Palmer and Izzy Brown, on loan from Stamford Bridge.

Brown scored a spectacular first goal for Town on his third appearance in Saturday’s 2-0 home victory over Ipswich Town.

Palmer missed a second match with a hamstring problem.

But Wagner, whose side are third, hopes both he and influential Manchester City loanee Aaron Mooy (back) will return to training this week.

Left-back Lowe said: “Our first goal from Izzy was a great one and crucial because it brought us the lead.

“He hit the target and it was a hard one for their keeper to save.

“Izzy’s style is like Kasey Palmer’s.

“Both are unbelievably good players with a fantastic future.

“I think both will help us between now and the end of the season.”