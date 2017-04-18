Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manager Gary Rowett felt his Derby County side's point against Huddersfield Town at Pride Park was reward for their battling display.

Forward Collin Quaner gave Huddersfield Town a ninth minute lead before former Town midfielder Jacob Butterfield levelled with two minutes to go to ensure a point apiece.

And the 43-year-old, who only took control at the club a month ago, believed it was richly deserved for his side's control of the SkyBet Championship clash.

"Overall we had control of the game. Our keeper had nothing to do but their goal,” Gary Rowett said.

"We conceded a poor goal where they didn't have to work hard and then they score.

"It allowed Huddersfield to sit deep and it made it hard to break them down.

"We showed quality on the ball to get in some good positions, though we wanted to get more shots in.

"The subs gave us a lift and we got the goal we deserved. We would have put them under a lot of pressure if the goal had come earlier.

"We want more quality and penetration, but I'm pleased with the character of the team.

"We kept going and did not lose hope, you have got to keep doing the right things for the whole period and we got something out of the game.

"We showed plenty of patience against a tough team. We have got some quality players but the balance is not there."