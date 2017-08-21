Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sell-out crowd of 24,128 witnessed history at the John Smith's Stadium as a 50th minute Aaron Mooy strike gave Huddersfield Town their first ever Premier League win at home.

In a game of few chances, David Wagner's men dominated the proceedings but only had the Australian's beautifully executed finish to show for their endeavours.

The result means the side's 100% record to the season continues and leaves them second in the table – behind Manchester United on goal difference.

Have a look below at the top comments left by fans on the Examiner's coverage from the John Smith's Stadium.

Paul, Warrington

A gritty and determined display with Christopher Schindler and Aaron Mooy excellent. We need plenty of home points if we are to survive so this win was vital. A day to remember for the fans - who were magnificent as well.

Roger from Skelmanthorpe

I thought Town controlled the game well and defensively we hardly looked in trouble. What a great start and hopefully we can keep the momentum going next week.

In Christopher Schindler we have, in my opinion, a world class defender who gets better and better each game he plays. The spine of the side is strong - Mooy controlling midfield and with Steve Mounié upfront we have a player who can be a real force this season.

As a fan of 60 years I will probably wake up soon and it'll all have been a dream!!

Paul, Wakefield

Thought Town were good value for win - Schindler, Chris Lowe and Mooy were outstanding, though the standard was excellent throughout the side.

Chief, Shelley

Electric atmosphere at the stadium - a fantastic all round performance with Schindler outstanding followed closely by Mooy and Lowe. Early days but Town have adapted to the Premier League demands with great style.

We have a strong physical presence right down the spine of the team with two clean sheets a big positive.

We are are looking a confident footballing outfit - lets enjoy the wins and keep building, an awesome start Town!!

Roger, Kirkburton

Well, well, well, Dreamland continues! An outstanding team performance, effort beyond belief and with six points in the bag and zero conceded I'm floating on cloud nine for another week.

Bryan, Slaithwaite

Looked a bit like last season's home performances, lots of possession but nothing to show for it in the opening 45 minutes. But I'll take 1-0 wins every week! Still hard to believe where we are. Great to see the stadium full and rocking, my ears are still ringing! Only 34 more points needed!

Kim, Golcar

Solid performance with Schindler outstanding, Mooy and Lowe also had excellent performances. They just need to re-produce that for the other 36 games and the title is ours!

Dave D, Staincross

A great all round display - early days but nothing to fear, we will steadily improve week by week I am sure.

Big Dan, Birkby

Not the greatest of games but the build up to the goal was proper Premier League magic and just shows we're not here to just make up the numbers. Final note, what an atmosphere #ItsNotADreamAnymore.

Stephen, Tenerife

I think at times Town were too slow moving the ball forward, which gave Newcastle the time to get back. I don't think it will merit one of the best games at the John Smith's Stadium this season - but it's another valuable three points to that 40 point mark!

Barry, Brackenhall

A good all round performance.

Ian, Newark

A fine team goal; magnificent defence, especially from Schindler and Lowe; intelligent midfield play; hard work from all, and another three points – what more could we ask?