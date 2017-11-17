Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AFC Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has confirmed Junior Stanislas will be out of tomorrow afternoon's Premier League clash against Huddersfield Town.

The winger has still not fully recovered from a groin injury sustained during the 1-0 defeat at home to Chelsea at the end of last month.

As mentioned earlier in the week, Josh King remains a doubt with a back injury and will face a late fitness test ahead of the Dean Court encounter.

Speaking to the media, Howe said: "Joshua King is going to be a late call for us because he missed international duty and hasn't trained this week."

However, former Huddersfield Town loanee Benik Afobe, who picked up a muscle strain in the same game, is back in contention but is likely to have to settle for a place on the bench.

That's because the Cherries are expected to start with Callum Wilson upfront as he continues his rehabilitation from long-term injury.

Howe added: “Callum has had a couple of serious injuries and it takes time to get back to your absolute best.

“He showed against Newcastle he is physically good, he pressed and harried late in the game, looked strong and remained a goal threat. We’re really pleased with him.”