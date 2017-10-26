The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town have strike favourite Elias Kachunga and wideman Collin Quaner fit for the trip to Liverpool.

Kachunga went off suffering a back injury in the 2-1 victory over Manchester United and was thought to be a doubt for the Premier League clash at Anfield.

But head coach David Wagner said: “Elias has trained all week after his back problem sustained against Manchester United last weekend and is available.”

That’s great news for the fans as Wagner goes head to head with his close friend Jurgen Klopp for the first time in a competitive fixture.

The 26-year-old German Quaner has been out since the 1-1 draw against Leicester City on September 16 suffering a calf injury.

A game-changing option for Wagner, Quaner was involved in the Under 23s against Leeds United on Monday, helping Town to a 3-2 victory.

Quaner played the first half before being replaced by Abdelhamid Sabiri, who scored a spectacular goal to add to a double by Olly Dyson.

Keeper Joel Coleman, defenders Martin Cranie and Flo Hadergjonaj and midfielder Dean Whitehead also played in the match at the John Smith’s Stadium.