Huddersfield Town keeper Ryan Schofield has been named in the latest England Under 18 squad.

Neil Dewsnip’s side have games against Poland next Thursday, November 10, at Stevenage and against France on Monday 14 at Peterborough.

Schofield, a first-year scholar in Town’s academy, will join up with the squad on Sunday.

He joined Town from Lepton Highlanders at the age of nine and last January attended an England camp for promising young keepers.

Schofield was also between the posts when Town beat Sheffield United in what was then the Under 21 Professional Development League play-off final at Bramall Lane in May.

Town’s lead academy goalkeeping coach Paul Clements said: “Ryan is a great shot-stopper, he’s brave and has a perfect frame for a goalkeeper.

“But his best quality is his ability to learn. He’s great to coach as he puts his heart and soul into anything you work on together and that brings improvements.

“One of his most recent improvements has been when he’s in possession of the ball; he’s become much more comfortable.

“That’s important for progression at this club and we work on it a lot.

“He’ll now go into a new group of players and have a new, different experience, which is always welcome for young players.

“This is a reward for his performances and a reward for the academy at a time when we’re working to change things for the better.”

Town defender Jordan Williams played for England Under 18s earlier this season but doesn’t feature in the latest squad.