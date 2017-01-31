Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will not let the FA Cup meeting with Manchester City become a distraction as they prepare for a massive Championship double header against Brighton and Leeds.

That’s the view of chief executive Julian Winter, who feels the February clash with Pep Guardiola’s Premier League challengers at the John Smith’s Stadium simply adds to the excitement of an already enthralling season.

Winter, a former Town midfielder himself, of course, confirmed Aaron Mooy will not be able to play against his parent club.

Asked whether the cup-tie would distract from matches coming up – Town have trips to QPR and Rotherham as well before the fifth-round tie – Winter replied: “No, not at all.

“The manager has been outstanding in rotating the squad and giving players and minutes wherever he can.

“I was a player back in the day and players just want to play. There is nothing like just playing matches.

“Every player just loves playing, so these matches don’t become a distraction. It’s just another game, which happens to be a really exciting one for us all to look forward to, adding to an already exciting season for everyone concerned.”

Town and City are both fifth in their current leagues, but Town will go up to fourth with a win against Brighton and potentially third, if they can win by three goals.

“The next game is always the most important, any footballer will tell you that,” said Winter.

“We’ve got two massive games coming up against two teams who are right up there at the top of the league (Brighton on Thursday and Leeds on Sunday, both on Sky), and hopefully we will compete well and get some points on the board.

“So far, we have flown under the radar a little bit for some people which, in some respects, is a good thing.

“But with two Sky games coming up and now the FA Cup tie, the club’s reputation will be there for all to see and we will put on a good show for all those games.”