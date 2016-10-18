Huddersfield Town will be wearing their red 'Ray Wilson' kit at Preston, seen here being worn by Jonathan Hogg

An army of more than 2,300 Huddersfield Town fans will back David Wagner’s side at Preston North End.

Town return to action on Wednesday night, following their home defeat by Sheffield Wednesday, with a tasty trip to Deepdale.

And supporters are keen to help Town get back on track against a Preston side 18th in the Championship table and managed by former John Smith’s chief Simon Grayson.

Grayson – who steered Town to promotion and a place at this level in 2012 – watched Town’s 1-0 defeat by Wednesday, which was sealed by a Fernando Forestieri penalty.

See Ben Hall's great fan video from the Sheffield Wednesday game:

As of 6pm last night, Town had sold 2,300 tickets for the match and seats remain on sale at the John Smith’s until Noon on Wednesday.

Fans can also pay on the gate at Deepdale, however, so Town could have upwards of 2,500 backing their bid for a ninth league win of the season.

Town fans should head for the Bill Shankly Kop, where they will watch a Town side wearing their red 'Ray Wilson' kit.

Town, of course, recorded their biggest ever league attendance at the John Smith’s for the Sheffield Wednesday game – 22,368.