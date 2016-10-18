Login Register
Save HRI A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Find out how many Huddersfield Town fans are following their team to Preston North End

David Wagner's army on the march

Huddersfield Town will be wearing their red 'Ray Wilson' kit at Preston, seen here being worn by Jonathan Hogg

An army of more than 2,300 Huddersfield Town fans will back David Wagner’s side at Preston North End.

Town return to action on Wednesday night, following their home defeat by Sheffield Wednesday, with a tasty trip to Deepdale.

And supporters are keen to help Town get back on track against a Preston side 18th in the Championship table and managed by former John Smith’s chief Simon Grayson.

Grayson – who steered Town to promotion and a place at this level in 2012 – watched Town’s 1-0 defeat by Wednesday, which was sealed by a Fernando Forestieri penalty.

See Ben Hall's great fan video from the Sheffield Wednesday game:

WATCH: Amazing atmosphere captured from Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday
As of 6pm last night, Town had sold 2,300 tickets for the match and seats remain on sale at the John Smith’s until Noon on Wednesday.

Fans can also pay on the gate at Deepdale, however, so Town could have upwards of 2,500 backing their bid for a ninth league win of the season.

Town fans should head for the Bill Shankly Kop, where they will watch a Town side wearing their red 'Ray Wilson' kit.

Town, of course, recorded their biggest ever league attendance at the John Smith’s for the Sheffield Wednesday game – 22,368.

Huddersfield Town latest

Huddersfield Town backing Hands Off HRI
Preston North End v Huddersfield Town: Pick your Town team for the midweek clash

Use our gadget to name your starting XI

On-loan Chelsea FC forward Kasey Palmer 'learning all the time' at Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1, 16.10.16: Town's Kasey Palmer is left frustrated.

The England Under 21 youngster is looking to bounce back from defeat by Sheffield Wednesday with a mid-week victory at Preston North End

