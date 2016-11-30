Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tickets for Huddersfield Town’s trip to Blackburn Rovers are selling fast.

And the club seem sure to be backed by more than 2,000 fans at Ewood Park.

Town have sold 1,418 seats from their allocation of 2,044.

They remain on sale at the John Smith’s Stadium until 4pm on Friday.

Tickets are also on general sale for Town’s first ever trip to Burton Albion on Tuesday, December 13.

Town have so far sold 1,250, leaving 100 seats left plus 450 standing places.

On the day of the Burton game, Town’s Under 23s will now play Bolton Wanderers at PPG Canalside (Noon).

They will now be away to Bolton on Monday, April 24 in a 7pm kick-off for their final match of the campaign.