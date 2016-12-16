Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town hope to have as many as 500 fans at Carrow Road backing their team against Norwich City.

A total of 354 Town fans have already bought tickets for the match in Norfolk – fewer than normal because the game is being screened live on Sky TV.

But with pay on the day at the ground, the travelling fans could be joined by more from ‘down south’ with the hope of making a 500-strong vocal army for David Wagner’s fourth-placed side.

For the record, if you are within striking distance of Norwich geographically, the prices are £30 for adults, £20 for Over 65s, £15 for Under 18s and £10 for Under 12s.

Don’t forget tickets are available at the John Smith’s Stadium for all Town’s festive fixtures and the ticket office will be open tomorrow, Saturday, until 2.30pm because of the FA Youth Cup tie between Town and AFC Wimbledon.

Kick-off in that match is 2.30pm, and Tony Carss youngsters would welcome as much support as possible.