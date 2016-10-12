Flying High: Huddersfield Town's Top 6 final whistle celebrations of the season so far

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

It's been a memorable start to the 2016/17 season which has seen Huddersfield Town flying high at the summit of the Sky Bet Championship.

David Wagner's men have delivered not only a number of fine results and performances but a number of memorable moments as well.

From the opening day home win over Brentford to the impressive away victory at Ipswich Town via famous victories against the likes of Newcastle United and Leeds United – there has been much for Town to savour so far this campaign.

And synonymous with these magic moments is Huddersfield Town's now ritualistic final whistle celebration with the fans - a joint salute between players and fans adopted from David Wagner's former club Borussia Dortmund.

But which one is the most memorable of the season so far? Watch the video above to find out the Huddersfield Examiner's Top 6.

