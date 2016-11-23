Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A string of former Huddersfield Town players will dust off their boots to raise money for a Kirkheaton youngster who is battling a rare and aggressive form of brain tumour.

Wembley heroes Chris Billy and Darren Bullock are among those who will feature in the match in aid of five-year-old Zack Barrett .

The Kirkheaton Primary School pupil - whose parents are Katie and Ryan Barrett and who has an identical twin brother, Leo - has been diagnosed with a tumour called a Diffuse Pontine Glioma.

He has undergone radiotherapy to prolong his life.

But the prognosis is that Zack has only 18 months, and a fund has been set up to raise money to create happy memories for the family.

The match has been organised by Shelley Over 35s and is at PPG Canalside on Sunday, December 4.

Kick-off is at 3.00 and there will be an auction at 6.00.

As well as Huddersfield Town, support is being given by Ponderosa Rural Therapeutic Centre in Heckmondwike and Highgate Beds.

Brighouse Town boss Paul Quinn and his management team will lead the former professionals side.

Billy and Bullock played in the 1995 Division Two (now League One) play-off victory over Bristol Rovers at Wembley.

Also appearing at Canalside will be fellow Town old boys Andy Holdsworth, who played in 2004 Division Three (now League Two) play-off winning side, Danny Cadamarteri, Delroy Facey, Liam Robinson, Rodney Rowe, Andy Thackeray and Mike Williams, who had a loan spell at the club from Sheffield Wednesday.

Other former professionals set to be involved include Kevin Megson, Neil Grayston and Graeme Tomlinson (Bradford City), Jason Price (Hull City and Doncaster Rovers) and Kevin Mooney (Tranmere Rovers).

Ex-Yorkshire cricketer Ian Fisher and Bradford-based darts professional Joe Cullen will also play.