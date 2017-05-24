Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former promotion hero Lee Fowler believes Huddersfield Town will be in safe hands with Danny Ward in goal for the side’s SkyBet Championship Play-Off final.

David Wagner’s men face Reading FC in the Wembley showdown on Bank Holiday Monday May 29th (kick-off 3pm), in what is arguably the biggest game in the club’s history.

Ward was the hero during the semi-final second-leg victory away to Sheffield Wednesday, saving penalties from Sam Hutchinson and Fernando Forestieri to help book Town a place in the final.

Joining Huddersfield on a season-long loan from Liverpool this campaign, Ward was a product of the Wrexham AFC Academy after signing for them as a 14-year-old in 2007.

And it was in North Wales the stopper first came across midfielder Fowler, with the two remaining friends and keeping in touch ever since.

“I was actually speaking to him a couple of days before the first-leg of the semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday,” said Lee Fowler.

“He was frustrated he was suspended but he is such a confident lad he was telling me what he was going to do – save a few penalties and get Huddersfield Town promoted.

“He is such a good goalkeeper and has achieved so much already in his young career.”

Fowler has fond memories of his time in West Yorkshire and will always be affectionately remembered by the Town faithful as the man whose spot-kick sealed promotion from the Third Division via the Play-Offs in Cardiff under Peter Jackson.

Today’s current crop of Town stars are a far cry from a those of the Class of 2004 as the club look to return to the top-flight of English football for the first time in 45 years.

Remarking on the turnaround, Fowler said: “I always keep an eye on all the teams I used to play for and Huddersfield Town are a million miles away from the team I played in.

“David Wagner has a really good young squad with so many great players – Jonathan Hogg in particular is so important to the side and the way they play – while Nahki Wells is such a good goalscorer.”

And with the former Huddersfield Town midfielder having his own Play-Off pedigree, does Fowler have any advice of his own before the Wembley clash?

“I don’t think I need to give them any advice – they will all know what to do and will be confident enough in their own abilities,” added Fowler.

“If they just go out and concentrate on themselves and their own game then I am sure they have nothing to worry about.”

