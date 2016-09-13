Login Register
Former old boy Oliver Norwood unsurprised at Huddersfield Town's Championship start

The Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder on the David Wagner Revolution as well as life on the South Coast ahead of tonight's game

WATCH: Former Town favourite Oliver Norwood preview Huddersfield's clash with Brighton & Hove Albion
Former Huddersfield Town player Oliver Norwood is unsurprised at the club's best ever start ahead of Town's trip to Brighton & Hove Albion this evening.

The midfielder, who spent two years at the John Smith's stadium, is hoping to figure for Chris Hughton's Brighton after sealing a summer move from Reading.

Although the actual transfer fee was undisclosed, Town received a cash boost from a 10% sell-on clause inserted into Norwood's contract when he initially left the John Smith's Stadium for the Royals back in 2014.

Oliver Norwood in training at Canalside during his time with Huddersfield Town.
Oliver Norwood in training at Canalside during his time with Huddersfield Town.

Speaking ahead of the game while on international duty with Northern Ireland last week, Norwood had bittersweet memories of his time in West Yorkshire as Town struggled to maintain their Championship status.

He said: “I enjoyed my time there, obviously we didn't do all that well – we avoided relegation on the last day of the first year and managed to stay up with two or three games to go in the second season.”

But while many 'pundits' felt there could be another season of struggle for Huddersfield Town this campaign, the 25-year-old was left unsurprised at the start David Wagner's men have made.

“They did really well at the back end of last season – playing some great stuff without the results,” reflected Norwood. “ You could see they were building and have started the season really well.”

For more on Oliver Norwood previewing tonight's game, including life on the South Coast and Brighton's Championship aims this season watch the video above.

